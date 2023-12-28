Mariah Carey ‘unfazed’ by Bryan Tanaka split as she holidays in Aspen

Mariah Carey was appeared completely unfazed by her breakup as she was all smiles during her Christmas holiday in Aspen, Colorado.
The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker sported a big smile as she stepped out on Tuesday for a daytime stroll wearing a all-black ensemble, a black Chanel vest over a star-printed sweater.
Carey, who is mom to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, seemed unbothered as her ex-Bryan Tanaka announced their “amicable” split on Instagram a day earlier.
Read More: Mariah Carey puts her 'own spin' to her hit Christmas track: Watch
“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote.
“Our decisions to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”
Read More: Mariah Carey IGNORES Bryan Tanaka's split confirmation, flexes Christmas song success
Before the announcement, Page Six had reported that Tanaka, 40, and Carey, 54, broke up due to their age gap.
A source told the outlet that the dancer wanted to wanted “to start having his own life” while the singer wanted “different things.”
Irina Shayk is Tom Brady’s first known public relationship since he divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022
The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa parted ways with husband of 19 years Scottie Pippen in December 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing trouble in finding their income stream
Prince William was called out for not giving time to his royal duties
Meadow Walker married her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021
Sarah Ferguson continues to be a part of the royal family despite divorce from Prince Andrew