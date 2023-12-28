Mariah Carey ‘unfazed’ by Bryan Tanaka split as she holidays in Aspen

Mariah Carey was appeared completely unfazed by her breakup as she was all smiles during her Christmas holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker sported a big smile as she stepped out on Tuesday for a daytime stroll wearing a all-black ensemble, a black Chanel vest over a star-printed sweater.

Carey, who is mom to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, seemed unbothered as her ex-Bryan Tanaka announced their “amicable” split on Instagram a day earlier.

Read More: Mariah Carey puts her 'own spin' to her hit Christmas track: Watch

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote.

“Our decisions to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Read More: Mariah Carey IGNORES Bryan Tanaka's split confirmation, flexes Christmas song success

Before the announcement, Page Six had reported that Tanaka, 40, and Carey, 54, broke up due to their age gap.

A source told the outlet that the dancer wanted to wanted “to start having his own life” while the singer wanted “different things.”