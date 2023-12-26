Mariah Carey puts her 'own spin' to her hit Christmas track: Watch

file footage

Mariah Carey’s recent post offered an insight into the singer’s Christmas celebrations with her kids at home.



The Emotions singer took to her Instagram on Monday, Dec. 25, to show herself singing an acoustic version of her Christmas classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Carey could be seen getting cozy in front of a lit up Christmas tree with her kids, Monroe and Moroccan, both 11, who looked visibly fed up at her mother's carol.

"Mom, please we don't wanna do it every single time," the twins, accompanied by their friend whined.

Carey was quick to reply, “It’s just being festive… It’s not every —” and continued singing the song.

Her children went on to disappear from the camera, leaving their mother alone to continue belting out her vocals.

Carey jokingly captioned the video as: “Had to do it,” adding, "Merry Christmas Eve!!"

She also posted a series of pictures from the celebration in a follow-up post, posing alongside the heavily decorated Christmas tree with her daughter and Santa, captioning it as: “Merry Christmas!!! xoxo Santa & Mimi”

The Obsessed singer had quite a Christmas-sy week, as she shared pictures on Christmas Eve, wrapped up in a red-coloured knee-length coat, enjoying a sleigh ride with her kids.