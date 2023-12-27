Mariah Carey IGNORES Bryan Tanaka's split confirmation, flexes Christmas song success

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka not together amid 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' success

Mariah Carey seemed unaffected by Bryan Tanaka's confirmation about their split after seven “extraordinary” years of romance, and continued to celebrate about the success of All I Want For Christmas Is You on social media.



Although Bryan was originally one of Mariah's backup dancers, rumours started to circulate last week that the two had split up.

Page Six was informed by a source that they had split up because she does not want children and he does.

This Tuesday, Bryan, 40, formally announced on Instagram that he and Mariah, 54, had called it quits on their seven-year romance.

Mariah herself wrote on Instagram less than three hours later, but she chose not to address the separation and instead focused on breaking the record for the most plays on Spotify in a single day with her holiday hit song, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

According to TMZ, fans watched the number 23,701,697 times on Christmas Eve. But, Mariah's good fortune doesn't stop there.

It turns out that Mariah set a record for the most streams in a single day on Spotify with her own performance of All I Want For Christmas Is You on Christmas Eve of last year, which received 21,273,357 streams from her fans.

When the song was released in 1994, it immediately became a Christmastime classic. It is currently played so extensively that The Economist once said the singer makes $2.5 million a year from just that one song.

In her victory Instagram post, she bragged, “Wow!! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of All I Want For Christmas Is You breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts!”

She added, “And to top it all off - it’s snowy outside!!! I can’t thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so celebratory for me. Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you!”

One of the pictures from the photo album that went with it included Mariah looking gorgeous in a red gown and posing by the tree with her 12-year-old daughter Monroe.

Bryan announced their diplomatic breakup with a post, stating that it was mutually agreed upon and expressing his "overwhelming sense of gratitude" for their seven-year romance. Her responses followed shortly after.





