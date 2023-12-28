Angelina Jolie stuns in black for Atelier Jolie store visit with kids: See pictures

Angelina Jolie rocking in all black ensemble

Angelina Jolie visited her fashion brand Atelier Jolie’s NYC store with her kids in an all black look.



On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress was spotted leaving the store in New York City with her kids, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara, 18.

She wore a black blazer over a matching blouse and stylish pants that skimmed over her heeled leather shoes, giving her an extraordinarily sophisticated image.

The actress came out of the store with her honey brunette hair falling over her head and a stylish pair of sunglasses covering her eyes.

Glancing out of the store with a grin on her face and barely a trace of makeup on her flawless skin, she commanded attention.

Angelina, who is parents to Zahara and Knox alongside her ex-husband Brad Pitt, grinned broadly as she trailed her daughter down the stairs.

In July of this year, the Tomb Raider actress revealed that her store, Atelier Jolie, would open at 57 Great Jones St. in New York City. This building is closely associated with two deceased art luminaries.

Andy Warhol originally owned the building covered with graffiti, and Jean-Michel Basquiat lived there. After buying the structure in 1970, Warhol leased the second story to his buddy and protégé Basquiat.



