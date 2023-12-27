Alarming Details: Kanye West's property loss revealed in ‘shocking’ new images

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband purchased the beachfront home two years ago

Kanye West listed his Malibu estate, signaling a $4 million loss On Wednesday and indicating a downturn in his once-prosperous property ventures.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband purchased the beachfront home designed by minimalist architect Tadao Ando two years ago, put it on the market for $53 million.

Despite a comprehensive overhaul of the residence, Kanye failed to complete the renovations

'It will take several million dollars for the house to be finished,' Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim told the outlet. 'Much of the architectural integrity and the architectural value of the house exists.'

During his heyday, Kanye aspired to become 'one of the biggest real estate developers of all time.' However, recent photos of his construction empire, featuring peculiar futuristic domes, expose the true extent of his diminishing legacy.

Photo courtesy: DailyMail

Merely four years ago, West acquired expansive ranches in California and Wyoming, with his shared mega-mansion with ex-wife Kim Kardashian being the envy of Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Kanye West purchased a Los Angeles plot of land for relocating his Donda Academy.