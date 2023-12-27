PTI leaders quibble over Peshawar NA seat ahead of elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (left) and Senior Vice President Taimur Khan Jhagra. — Twitter/@sherafzalmarwat/ITDP website

PESHAWAR: Internal rifts among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Taimur Khan Jhagra and Sher Afzal Marwat have emerged ahead of the elections over Peshawar's National Assembly (NA) seat.

Jhagra, a PTI leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has objected to Marwat's decision to contest elections — which are slated to take place on February 8 next year —from the NA-32 constituency in Peshawar



"It would be better if a leader from Peshawar contested from that constituency," said Jhagra while raising his concerns on the matter, adding that the party will decide where the candidates will contest elections.



Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, Marwat said that he has no interest in contesting the polls. "The PTI founder has directed me to contest elections from Peshawar," he added.

Marwat, who has submitted his nomination papers for the NA-32 constituency in Peshawar, said that he will contest elections from Peshawar on the orders of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

ECP receives over 28,000 nomination papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) received a total of 28,626 nomination papers from prospective candidates across the country aiming to contest upcoming polls.

As per the ECP's data seen by Geo News, 7,242 men and 471 women have filed nomination papers for national assembly seats (general), whereas for provincial assemblies, the number stands at 17,744 and 802, respectively.

The ECP is currently scrutinising the nomination papers filed by the candidates with the stage set to culminate on December 30 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted by January 3, and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The top electoral body will issue the list of candidates on January 11, with candidates having the option to withdraw until January 12 i.e., before the ECP allots electoral symbol on January 13.

As per the data shared by the ECP, a total of 459 and 1,365 nomination papers have been received by the electoral body for the reserved seats for national and provincial legislature, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the reserved seats for non-muslims, 361 men and 32 women have submitted their nomination papers for provincial assemblies. For national assembly seats, the number stands at 140 and 10, respectively.

A total of 7,713 people have submitted their nomination papers for national assembly seats (general), with the number standing at 18,546 for provincial assemblies (general).