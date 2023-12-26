Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum for next royal Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to seek an apology from the senior members of the royal family in order to celebrate next year's festive holidays in the UK.



In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Mr Cole talked about the importance of families’ get-together during Christmas, saying, "…Well, obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in faraway California didn't get the memo because they will not be taking part."



Following the release of Omid Scobie’s explosive book Endgame last month, the Montecito couple’s relationship with the royal family strained even more in 2023.

As a result, Harry and Meghan didn't receive an invitation from the royal family as the two celebrated Christmas with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US.

Moreover, Mr Cole expressed his sorrow for King Charles who was not able to meet his grandchildren. He added, "That is appalling."



The expert advised Harry and Meghan to "reach out, seek apologies, show the contrition that's necessary."



The pair have been urged throughout the 'royal racists' drama to publicly apologise to his family and home country.

For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed the name of two senior royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about the couple's son Prince Archie's skin colour.