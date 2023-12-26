Prince William risks stroking King Charles’ ‘allergy’ with his demands

Prince William risks feud with King Charles over his growing demands

Prince William and King Charles might harbor some animosity toward each other due to their varying goals for British monarchy.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, sources dished on the dynamic between the King and his oldest son in the wake of the former’s age and William’s ambitions.

They insisted that the future King expects to be given “more influence and control as the years go by,” while also pointing out Charles’ propensity to feeling threatened by it.

“I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety,” a former Buckingham Palace aide told the outlet.

Also Read: King Charles, Prince William in 'secret' war behind palace doors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s favoured biographer Omid Scobie also shed light on the alleged war that is brewing behind palace doors in his book Endgame, released last month.

The author claimed William saw his father’s reign as “transitional,” noting he is “eager to establish himself as his own man.”

William also alluded to his distinctive perspective from that of his predecessors during his speech at the Earthshot Prize award ceremony held last month.

He suggested he wants to “go a step further” than his family by bringing about tangible change in order to reduce homelessness.

“Rather than just being patron, I want to do more, I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need,” the King-in-waiting said at the time.

However, a friend of Kate and William disputed claims of conflict, and said, “Of course William expects to be given more influence and control as the years go by. That’s how it works. It’s total rubbish to suggest that means they are at each other’s throats.”