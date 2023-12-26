The Crown: Prince Harry cut ties with King Charles actor Dominic West

File Footage

The Crown actor Dominic West was no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry after it emerged that he had a falling out with the royal.



The actor, who essays the role of the Duke of Sussex’s father King Charles in the drama series, revealed that his and Prince Harry’s differences emerged during the end of the show’s sixth season.

Speaking on Times Radio with his co-star Jonathan Pryce, who plays the role of Prince Philip, the actor shared what Meghan Markle’s husband thought of when seeing his father’s life come to the small screen.

West went on to subtly share that the straw that broke the camel’s back was when he "said too much" in a press conference that ended up in the two not speaking to each other anymore.

"No, we sort of no… I said too much in a press conference, so we didn’t speak after that.," he said.

"I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there and I probably said too much."