Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s last Christmas with royals was ‘staged’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly dropped major hints on their exit during their final Christmas festivities with the royal family.



In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton during a stroll to the church service. However, the four of them failed to shut down rumours of problems behind the scenes.

Body Language expert Judi James revealed to The Mirror that there “were subtle but powerful underlying clues” of a growing rift, noting that it was not “obvious” that Harry and Meghan would be leaving soon.

The expert suggested that the appearance had “all the hallmarks of being a planned, choreographed ‘denial’ pose of the kind celebrity couples adopt when there are rumours of a marriage breakdown.”

James analysed that since everyone “assumed” that Kate and Meghan had “beef” no one noticed the “frost” between Harry and William since they were seen as “unbreakable siblings.”

“The camera was directly in front of the foursome and as they walked into view Kate was the one making the effort, uncoupling from William to step across very obviously to chat and smile ‘happily’ with Meghan.”

She surmised that the whole appearance was “nothing but staged.”