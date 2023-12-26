Kate Middleton sends ‘hopeful’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle on Christmas

Kate Middleton is setting a different tone amid the ongoing royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as she seemingly sent a hidden message with her Christmas ensemble.

The Princess of Wales, donned a royal blue Alexander McQueen coat, which she paired with a Juliette Botterill Millinery hat, and suede Gianvito Rossi boots.

According to style expert Danielle Rogers-Clark, the royal is using her ability to send out messaged from her “influential style status” knowing the impact of her looks.

In the past year, Kate appeared to have evolved her style, showcasing her confidence in her new role with power suits and bold colours. However, at this time, choosing a blue hue, appears to be a peace offering.

Rogers-Clark explained to GB News that since the princess is “unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits.”

The expert added that while she would have loved to see Kate in “another bold scarlet red look of power, the modern-day version of the revenge dress,” she chose blue for “harmony.”

“The earthy tones once again signify unity and are in keeping with the country chic vibe that the family tend to adhere to,” she told GB News. “My thoughts on the Princess’s Sandringham style this year, her blue-toned outfit, subtly, in her signature Kate way, sent out a message of togetherness, love and harmony.”