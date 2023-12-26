Prince William, Kate Middleton match in blue with kids on Christmas: Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton match in chic blue ensembles with kids on Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton are standing tall in face of tumultuous last few months of rumours as they all coordinated in blue.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, as they walked towards the annual event at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England.

Kate went for an all-navy outfit which she donned under her royal blue Alexander McQueen coat. She paired it with a Juliette Botterill Millinery hat, and suede Gianvito Rossi boots, via Page Six.

The future Queen also paid tribute to the late Princess Diana with her sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings which previously belonged to her.

Meanwhile, William went for a navy coat, twinning with his eldest son, who wore a simple navy suit.

Charlotte, on the other hand, opted for a green Friki coat and midnight blue stockings.

The youngest Wales, Louis, sported tartan pants, a departure from his shorts, and held hands with his elder cousin, Mia Tindall, the 9-year-old daughter of Prince William’s cousin Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall.

This is the second time all Wales children were in attendance for the Christmas service.