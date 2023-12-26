Prince George lets slip his playful side amid mounting pressure of monarchy

Prince George seemed to showcase his playful side during the latest public outing at Sandringham with his family.
The 10-year-old future King-in-waiting was pictured poking out his tongue in one of the photos from his Christmas day walkabout with the extended Royal Family.
Princess Kate and Prince William were accompanied by their three kids, George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis to mark the festive day on Monday, Dec. 25.
In other photos captured of the mischievous trio, Louis could be seen poking his tongue out at the camera, while Charlotte appeared to be at her best behaviour during the procession.
George’s playful snap gave a glimpse into his childish side of the prince, in the wake of mounting pressure as being the second next in line of throne after his father William.
To ramp up the pressure, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly at odds over choosing the prince’s institution for higher education.
While the son of King Charles is keen on keeping up the tradition and send his oldest son to Eton, an all-boys boarding school, Kate is adamant on having him attend her alma mater, Marlborough College.
