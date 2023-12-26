Paris Hilton rejoices ‘special’ moments with family on Christmas: Watch

File Footage

Paris Hilton gave a little sneak peek into her intimate Christmas celebrations with her adorable family.



Taking to Instagram, the socialite dropped a sweet video featuring her husband Carter Reum, son Phoenix, 11 months and daughter London Marilyn, 6 weeks.

The family-of-four wore matching plaid pyjamas as they cherished their love for each other



Hilton wrote as a caption, "Santa gave me the everlasting gift of family this Christmas! I couldn’t be more grateful for the cutesie crew!"



For the unversed, the 42-year-old popular television personality announced last month via Instagram that she and Reum welcomed a second child, their daughter.



The couple also share a son named Phoenix, whom they welcomed on January 16 this year.



Several fans dropped some lovely wishes for Hilton’s children in the comments section of her latest post.

One fan wrote, "Sending so much love to you, Carter and your little bundles of joy!! I love you all! Happy Holidays."



"Merry Christmas to you and your family. I’m so happy that all of your dreams came true. You inspire me and help me feel better," another chimed.



Earlier, in conversation with People, Hilton expressed her gratitude, saying, "I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year," Hilton told the outlet.

"I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together."