Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s parents spend Christmas together watching football

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are brought their parents together for the festive time in the year.

The Grammy-winning musician’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders alongside and Ed Kelce on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was in Pennsylvania where her eldest son, Jason Kelce, is scheduled to play a game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, shared a photo from game night where the parents were seen in a suite at the Chiefs game.

The Lavender Haze singer was also alongside them, wearing a Santa hat with an “87” on it.

The singer’s brother, Austin Swift, also made an appearance, going incognito in a Santa Claus outfit, as they entered the Arrowhead Stadium.



The Karma singer is also expected to attend her the game on New Year’s as her beau’s team will be going up against Cincinnati Bengals.

“She’ll for sure be at the games,” a source previously told Page Six.

The family gathering at the game comes amid reports that the couple have had “plenty of really deep conversations” in their fairly young romance.

A source told Us Weekly that their relationship is “off the charts,” which is why she has no qualms about making it so public.