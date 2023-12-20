Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Christmas, New Year plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to spend holidays together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may spend Christmas and New Year eve together.



According to a source that told Page Six, the 34-year-old pop sensation will spend both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve in Kansas City, Missouri, with her 34-year-old NFL fiancé, as he has business commitments on both days.

“She’ll for sure be at the games,” an insider says.

The Kansas City Chiefs, tight-ended by Kelce, will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday, December 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs return to their home stadium to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31, at 4:25 p.m. ET, less than a week later.

It's unclear whether Swift will travel to Tennessee to visit her parents in between games, Scott and Andrea Swift, or whether she will remain in Kansas City in between games.

Whether the Swift parents will spend Christmas and New Year's Eve with their Grammy-winning daughter was not confirmed by the source.

But earlier this week, at Gillette Stadium, Taylor was seen cheering Kelce on as he played against the New England Patriots, and Scott, 71, was seen following along.

On Wednesday of last week, the "Lover" singer celebrated her birthday. The delighted father even took a moment to give a birthday cake to fans.

Regarding the Kelce family, it is also unclear where parents Ed and Donna Kelce will be spending the holidays.