Taylor Swift brings Santa to Travis Kelce’s Christmas game, video goes viral

Taylor Swift brings Santa to Travis Kelce’s Christmas game

Taylor Swift gave a special present to Travis Kelce on Christmas Day as she arrived in Arrowhead Stadium with Santa to support her boyfriend as the Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders in Christmas showdown on Monday.



Swift's latest stunt sparked reactions from fans as they praised the singer for her amazing way to show her love for the athlete, with some sharing the video of Anti-Hero hitmaker on X, formerly Twitter, with hilarious comments.

Swift left fans in awe with her grand entrance with Santa Claus in the stadium. Her parents Scott and Andrea Swift were also with her.

The pop superstar looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a black pleated miniskirt, red top, black jacket, and black bow in the back her hair.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce have become the "it" couple ever since they made their romance public in mid-2023.



Taylor Swift will also spend New Year's Eve with Kelce in Kansas City as the Chiefs will be back in action on December 31 against the Bengals.