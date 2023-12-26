Morgan Freeman going through health struggles after 2008 car accident

Morgan Freeman is feeling well after a video of him looking unsteady while strolling around NYC went viral on social media.
A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Morgan's health has been deteriorating to the point where he can barely walk on his own — and when he does it's measured steps.”
“He’s clearly in a lot of pain and everyone is concerned for his welfare,” continued an insider.
However, the source noted, “Morgan isn't one to complain. He gets through it somehow with a grimace. And he never forgets to wave at fans.”
“But the fear is he won't be able to take much more of this. He's in constant agony and trapped in his own body. It must be horrible for him,” added an insider.
A rep for the Shawshank Redemption actor told the outlet, “Morgan is in fine health.”
For the unversed, Morgan made his left hand paralysed after a near-fatal car crash in 2008.
In an article, journalist mentioned, “It hurts when he walks, when he sits still, when he rises from the couch, and when he missteps in a damp meadow.”
“More than pain, it seems a kind of agony, though he never mentions it. Despite surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand, stiffly gripped by a compression glove most of the time to ensure that blood doesn't pool there,” wrote the journalist.
Travis Kelce was joined by girlfriend Taylor Swift in Kansas City ahead of his big game
Victoria Mary Clarke shared a snap of the couple and said the festive period had been much harder than she expected
Eddie Murphy talks about his Christmas tree, which is large compared to other indoor trees
Travis Kelce receives special Christmas gift from Taylor Swift
Hugh Jackman posts photos of beautiful Christmas tree as well as expresses excitement
Prince Harry snubbed by his dad King Charles
Matt Damon’s relationship with Ben Affleck strained over his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, source
Amanda Bynes dyed her platinum blonde hair to black Saturday but re-dyed it Sunday