Morgan Freeman going through health struggles after 2008 car accident

Morgan Freeman going well after his clip of unsteady walk went viral on social media

Morgan Freeman is feeling well after a video of him looking unsteady while strolling around NYC went viral on social media.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Morgan's health has been deteriorating to the point where he can barely walk on his own — and when he does it's measured steps.”

“He’s clearly in a lot of pain and everyone is concerned for his welfare,” continued an insider.

However, the source noted, “Morgan isn't one to complain. He gets through it somehow with a grimace. And he never forgets to wave at fans.”

“But the fear is he won't be able to take much more of this. He's in constant agony and trapped in his own body. It must be horrible for him,” added an insider.

A rep for the Shawshank Redemption actor told the outlet, “Morgan is in fine health.”

For the unversed, Morgan made his left hand paralysed after a near-fatal car crash in 2008.

In an article, journalist mentioned, “It hurts when he walks, when he sits still, when he rises from the couch, and when he missteps in a damp meadow.”

“More than pain, it seems a kind of agony, though he never mentions it. Despite surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand, stiffly gripped by a compression glove most of the time to ensure that blood doesn't pool there,” wrote the journalist.