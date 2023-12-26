George Clooney cannot believe Amal agrees to marry him

George Clooney gushes over his wife Amal and admires her, says source

George Clooney admires his wife Amal and cannot believe that she agreed to marry him.



A source told Life & Style magazine, “He adores Amal,” with whom he shares six-year-old twins in their nearly 10 years of marriage.

The source revealed that Ocean’s Eleven actor “still pinches himself that she agreed to marry him”.

George never shied away expressing his love for the philanthropist as he gushed over his wife in a 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview.

“Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last. Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realise as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for, said the Ticket to Paradise actor.

George noted, “There's just not a downside to her.”

Amal also talked about her husband George in a 2022 Time magazine’s Woman of the Year, stating, “Marriage has been wonderful.”

“I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she explained.

Amal added, “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

Meanwhile, the source mentioned that after their nine years, the couple “are more in love than ever and can’t picture their lives with anyone else”.

“They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals],” added an insider.