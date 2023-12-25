Sophie Turner gets to spend Christmas with daughters

Sophie Turner to spend Christmas with daughters

Sophie Turner is going to spend Christmas with her and Joe Jonas’ daughters in United Kingdom.



According to court records that People received on Sunday, Willa and Delphine will stay abroad with the Game of Thrones actor until January 7.

The "Cake by the Ocean" crooner, who dropped them off with Turner on December 17, would subsequently accompany them back to New York City.

It's unclear, though, if the ex-couple will get together for the holidays because Jonas' Instagram Story from December 24 indicated he was still in London.

The 27-year-old star of X-Men: Dark Phoenix was spotted strolling with her daughters in London on a rainy day last week.

Pulling Willa, three, and Delphine, one, in a pram, she zipped herself into a black coat as one of the toddlers gripped an umbrella.

In October, after a rigorous, multi-day meditation, the couple came to a "amicable resolution" about child custody.

Turner and Jonas gave their approval for Willa and Delphine to spend Christmas with their mother and Thanksgiving with their father.

After four years of marriage, the singer of Hesitate announced his separation from the actress in September.

Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, demanding the "immediate return" of their children to Europe in order to complete their pre-divorce agreement to raise them in England, which led to a tumultuous breakup.

However, while Jonas filed to have the divorce settled quietly, the two later stated that they were committed to "being great co-parents."