Taylor Swift reacts to fan thanking singer for bringing daughter ‘closer’

Taylor Swift responds to fans emotional TikTok video

Taylor Swift feels “moved” by a fans confession over her close bond with her daughter.



In response to the fan who thanked Taylor Swift in an emotional TikTok video for helping her become closer to her daughter, the singer took to the comments section.

“You just reminded me of why this year has been so special,” the Lavender Haze singer commented Thursday.

“I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age.”

On Wednesday, Jenny, a TikToker, expressed her gratitude to Swift for enabling her and her daughter to have such a wonderful year of time spent together

Jenny, who addressed the Grammy winner directly, claimed that she "grew up" listening to Swift and that her daughter, who is nine years old, "looks up to" her for "everything."

The single mother said, "We went to the movie together five times," and mentioned that they frequently went to Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

“We have had so much fun,” she tearfully recalled.

“For my daughter to sit there and be like, ‘I’ve had the best year with you…,'” Jenny expressed happiness hearing her daughter say that meant “so much to [her].”

“I just want you to know that you have changed my ‘mom’ heart and [you] have brought my daughter and [me] closer together.”

During her highly successful international Eras Tour, 34-year-old Swift has occasionally revealed a more sensitive side to her fans.

The pop sensation was caught on camera berating a security guard in May for bothering people who were "just dancing" in the front row of a performance in Philadelphia.

Swift cried out, "Stop!" between lyrics of Bad Blood.

“She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” she yelled at the security guard.

Swift's crew eventually apologised to the women for the unpleasant experience by giving them free tickets to a show the next day.