ITV bosses ‘hopeful’ for Holly Willoughby return to Dancing On Ice

ITV is making efforts to persuade Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing On Ice, as they reportedly secured a new host for the show.

Speculation has been ongoing for months regarding who will host the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice since Philip Schofield resigned from This Morning in May.

According to reports, Stephen Mulhern has officially signed on as the new host for the Sunday evening show, taking over from Philip.

Despite Stephen, 46, replacing Philip, 61, uncertainties persist about Holly's return to the ice skating show after she left This Morning in October due to an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

The Sun has stated that Stephen's inclusion has greatly boosted ITV bosses' hopes, and they are eagerly anticipating Holly, 42, making a return to TV in January for the show.

Meanwhile, Holly spotted for the first time after months of avoiding public outings, bravely joined her family for a Christmas lunch on Thursday.