Ali Wong files for divorce from Justin Hakuta amid Bill Hader romance

Ali Wong files for divorce from Justin Hakuta after 8 years of marriage

Ali Wong has officially filed for divorce from her husband Justin Hakuta nearly two years after their split.

In documents obtained by TMZ on Saturday, Dec. 23, the actress and comedian cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the grounds for divorce.

She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, as well as for their pre-nuptial agreement to be enforced.

According to the outlet, the couple is currently in mediation to sort out their assets. The nitty-gritty of any spousal and/or child support is also being decided in the sessions.

Wong and Hakuta originally split in April 2022 after eight years of marriage.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, the Beef star reflected on her amicable relationship with the former Good Rx VP post split, noting they are still “really, really close.”

“We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce,” she explained.

Following her split from Hakuta, the stand-up comedian moved on with Bill Hader in 2022, however, they reportedly called it quits only two months later.

The twosome got back together in April 2023 and have been going strong since.