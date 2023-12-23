Amanda Bynes’ inner circle ‘worried’ for her well-being after tough year

The former Nickelodeon star quit her podcast for a second time

Amanda Bynes’ friends and family are beginning to worry about her well-being amid her strange behaviour.

The former Nickelodeon star announced via her Instagram Story that she was abandoning her podcast a second time after in a bid to pursue a “normal career.”

Nearly two years after her nine-year conservatorship ended, this was the first time Bynes was taking on a project like this. Moreover, the All That alum was put in a psychiatric hold twice this year, before she unveiled her podcast.

Now friends believe this all might still be overwhelming for Bynes after having a tough year for her mental health.

“There are friends and family who think Amanda’s beginning to take on too much,” a source Radar Online. “She’s been through a lot, so they’re worried.”

The Easy A actress insisted her mental health is her top priority, which is why she may have cancelled her new project.

“All of this stuff she’s got going may seem like red flags, but Amanda says it’s helping her stay on track,” the insider said. “Amanda sounds great, and she says she’s happier than ever.”

Previously, OK! Magazine reported that Sydney White actress “recognises that what she needs is a structured environment. She has hope things will improve,” amid her mental health struggles.