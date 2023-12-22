Amanda Bynes pauses her podcast for second time to pursue new career

Amanda Bynes reveals why she paused her podcast for the second time

Amanda Bynes has recently paused her Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast for the second time.



Bynes took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and revealed she would be stopping her podcast to pursue another “normal career”.

“I was actually surprised and, of course, was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to,” said the 37-year-old.

Dishing out the reason, the former child star explained, “After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

Earlier, the Easy A star opened up about halting her podcast over the weekend and later she backtracked on her decision.

“We are going to continue the podcast,” she said on December 18 via social media.

Bynes pointed out, “They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow and build a following.”

“I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great,” mentioned the All That actress.

OK! previously reported that the new career path might be better for Bynes’ mental health.

“She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn't feel so isolated,” stated a source.

Another source spoke of Sydney White actress, adding, “Amanda recognises that what she needs is a structured environment. She has hope things will improve.”