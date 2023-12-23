Bella Thorne reveals she’s a jewellery aficionado

Bella Thorne's love for jewellery revealed: Deets inside

Bella Thorne has recently expressed her love for jewellery.



Speaking to PEOPLE at a preview event for her jewellery brand THORNE, which she launched in 2022, the former Disney star said, “My jewellery is just an additive of who I am. So, I work out in it, I sleep in it and I shower in it. I just never take it off.”

Thorne revealed she also loved to snuggle up her fiancé, Mark Emms but with her favourite jewellery.

Therefore, Thorne made designs that didn’t scratch or dig into the skin for THORNE holiday collection.

She explained, “I and Emms are big cuddle bugs in bed, it was important to make her rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces snuggle-safe.”

When asked whether Emms helped test the products, Thorne replied, “He was throughout the whole testing process.”

For the unversed, Thorne and Emms reportedly confirmed their engagement in May after nine months of dating.

Earlier this month, the singer also opened up to PEOPLE about their romance, which she says has “heightened” since the engagement during THORNE’s preview.

“Every day we kind of draw closer. It's really like, ‘Oh wow, we're really, you're my partner.’ Let's do this together,” she continued.

Thorne added, “So that kind of becomes more real every day and kind of solidifies our partnership more and more every day.”