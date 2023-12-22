Meghan Markle receives good news for next year

Good news is in order for Meghan Markle as her latest strategy towards brand renaissance is predicted to bear fruit soon.

Speaking to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal expert Richard Kay reflected on the Duchess’ latest slew of solo public appearance over the past few months.

He also noted Prince Harry getting his own space to showcase his individuality by stepping out solo to promote ventures that matter to him.

The former actress created a buzz following her appearance at Variety’s Power of Women gala last month. She most recently starred in a brand-new commercial for Clevr Blends.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'reject offers' after being in 'extremely high demand'

Meanwhile, the youngest son of King Charles has been able to have all the spotlight to himself starting from solo interviews for his memoir Spare at the beginning of this year.

"There was a view I think by her handlers that her own brand could be damaged if she was seen to be very close to Harry, so she didn’t go on any of the promotional tours for the book, join him for any of the interviews,” expressed Kay.

"She's allowed him to have a space on his own to deal with it and she’s equally stood back from all these court cases that he’s embarked on,” he continued.

Also Read: Meghan Markle 'delights' Prince William, Princess Kate with latest move

“I think that is a strategy and maybe it’ll bear fruit next year. She is looking actively, I think, for a role ... she wants to do something relevant.”

However, the royal expert advised the Sussexes to actively strive toward healing their growing rift with the Royal Family.

"I think there's room for big change there if they want to,” said Kay.