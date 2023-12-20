Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'reject offers' after being in 'extremely high demand'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been eyeing a powerful comeback for 2024 after it emerged that the couple have been turning down offers due to their popularity.



A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2024 may just be their banner year as they have been offered many opportunities including public speaking appearances and business collaborations.

"Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand," the source said.

Amid their sky-rocketing demand, the pair have also planned on making a big move from Montecito to Hollywood in a bid to "get closer to the action".

As per the source, things have been shaping up to be a positive one for the couple, who had failed to make a splash in 2023.

"Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption."



Noting how much the couple was being sought after the source said that Meghan’s team was "turning down offers left and right".

"They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is," the source said.

"Her team has never seen anything like it."

Elaborating on her work the source said that she had a few "projects pending" whilst there was a "big media deal" on the horizon.