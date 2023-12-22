Justin Theroux celebrates ‘significant’ milestone with girlfriend Nicole Brydon

Justin Theroux, the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston at 52, celebrates a significant milestone with his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, aged 29.
The attractive couple attended the wedding of Nicole's twin sister Chrissy in New York, capturing the moment in a mirror selfie posted on Nicole's Instagram.
The photo features Nicole and Justin happily posing on a staircase, surrounded by well-wishers, including Justin's dog Kuma.
First seen together in February of this year, Justin and Nicole have kept a relatively low profile as a couple, making occasional public appearances.
Despite Justin and Jennifer's marriage from 2015 to 2017, the former couple has maintained an amicable relationship following what Justin describes as a 'gentle separation.'
The recent event showcases the depth of Justin and Nicole's relationship, as he accompanied her as a date to her sister Chrissy's wedding.
Nicole, an actress recognized for her roles in popular TV shows like The Affair and Law And Order: Special Victims Unit, shared pictures from her sister's glamorous wedding on her Instagram page this Thursday.
The wedding united Chrissy with Patrick McQuade, and Nicole expressed her joy through ecstatic posts on social media.
Michael Buble recently opened up about how his son’s 2016 cancer diagnosis changed his life
Minnie Driver and Matthew Perry were close friends and former co-stars
Francis Dymoke, King's Champion, has passed away at 68
Selena Gomez recently confirmed her six-month-long relationship with music producer Benny Blanco
Royal family has closed the doors of reconciliation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of Christmas
Max Ehrich was rumoured to have not taken his ex-fiance Demi Lovato’s recent engagement well
Billie Eilish feels grateful as her 'Barbie' song 'What Was I Made For?' shortlisted for Oscars 2024 nomination
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were accompanied by their two kids for a seven-day vacation in Costa Rica