Taylor Swift faces criticism from choreographer Abby over dancing skills

File Footage

Taylor Swift has recently faced criticism from dance instructor Abby Lee Miller over her dancing skills.



During appearance on Leave It On The Dance Floor podcast, the dance instructor Abby, who appeared on Dance Moms for eight seasons, said, “Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed.”

“And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let's leave it at that. He's a great dancer,” she stated referring to Travis Kelce.

Responding to a question about how Taylor could improve her dancing, Abby stated, “It's too late. I don't think she's worried about it. I don't think that's her top priority right now.”

The choreographer continued, “However, I think she probably does think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing.”

In a clip posted on TikTok, Abby gushed over Travis, writing, “I've seen clips of @Taylor Swift's boyfriend, @Travis Kelce, dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he's a natural! Most football players like to show off! He's a showman with swagger at heart!”

Fans shared their mixed reactions to Abby’s blunt statement for Taylor with one wrote, “Who cares if she's pigeon toed?? Being 'slumped' over that guitar made her a billionaire. Ugh.”

“I would love to see abby lee miller run on a treadmill for 3 hours every day for six months, then perform, dance, and sing every weekend for 2 years,” another remarked.

Addressing her dance moves, Taylor confessed to Time magazine, “Learning choreography is not my strong suit.”

“I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought,” she added.