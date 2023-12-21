Taylor Swift gives befitting response to NFL fans booing her

It seems as NFL fans have bad blood with Taylor Swift

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who received a storm of boos while attending the Chiefs vs New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, has reacted to haters in her own style.



The 34-year-old Cruel Summer hitmaker, who has been engulfed in a whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, got emotional at one moment when Travis got pushed during the game.

Swift was seen jumping up and screaming in support of her boyfriend who ultimately left with a win.

It may have been all smiles at the end of the game, the beginning appeared challenging for the singer. It appears as though NFL fans have bad blood with Taylor as they began to boo the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

In response to the criticism, Taylor Swift turned to new bestie Brittany Mahomes and attempted to ignore the haters to add to the worries of them.



After being met with an onslaught of boos, Taylor turned to Brittany and shrugged. The singer, according to BuzzFeed, said: 'I knew this was coming.'



Since attending her first NFL game in September, the singer has been at odds with sports fans - with many of them considering her a distraction, while others enjoying the presence of the singing sensation at the sports event.

NFL even faced fierce backlash when they changed their Twitter banner to a series of shots of the popstar, showing their dislike for Taylor Swift.

However, Taylor Swifts' fans flooded social media to support the singer and slammed the sports fans for hating on the "Bad Blood" singer, with one reacting: "Taylor being booed at the Chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous… people need to relearn how to be decent human beings."

On the other hand, one user appeared schooling Swifties over their reactions to the sports enthusiasts, saying: "Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It's not personal."

Taylor Swift , who was most recently named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, spoke about her relationship with the NFL player and his fans in an interview to mark the occasion, saying: "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in. There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once. I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Taylor Swift beat Vladimir Putin, Barbie, King Charles and Sam Altman, among others shortlisted for the honour. Her massive 66-date tour earned her billionaire status this year as well.