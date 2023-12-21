Prince William’s ‘embarrassing’ encounter with Cindy Crawford revealed

Prince William met Cindy Crawford when he was only 13 or 14

Cindy Crawford recalled meeting Prince William, when he was still a teenager and newly discovering supermodels.

The former Victoria’s Secret fashion model took to her Instagram on Wednesday when she was name-dropped in one of the episodes of Netflix series, The Crown.

Crawford shared that she met with the late Princess Diana at Kensington Palace and that’s when she also met with the young now-Prince of Wales.

Alongside a clip of the Netflix show, in which Ed McVey’s William is found out of keeping photoshoots of models by Jonathan Pryce’ Prince Philip.

“A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix [eyes emoji] I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the “Super Models”) [heart emoji]”

In the scene, Prince Philip visited William at his high school student’s dorm. When a mortified William catches his grandfather looking at the posters, he says, “Nothing to be ashamed of,” Philip noted before asking, “Do they have names?”

The young Prince responds with “Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.” To this, Philip adds, “In my day it was Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable and Lana Turner.”

Prince William previously talked about the encounter Crawford mentioned in a 2017 documentary, Diana, Our Mother, admitting that he was “awestruck” meeting Claudia Schiffer alongside Crawford.

“I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled,” the Prince of Wales confessed in the 2017 documentary. “I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up."

“But that was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever,” he continued, praising his mom’s love of “embarrassing” him and “being … the joker.”