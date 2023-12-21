Taraji P. Henson weighs in on pay disparity for Black women in Hollywood

Taraji P. Henson reflects on pay inequality in Hollywood

Taraji P. Henson has recently weighed in on pay disparity for Black women in Hollywood.



Speaking to Gayle King for SiriusXM radio, The Color Purple star got emotional when asked about her past statement of quitting acting.

Henson told King, “I’m tired of hearing my sisters saying the same thing over and over.”

“I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing,’” she stated.

Henson lamented, “Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone,” referring to her team.

“The fact that we’re up here, there’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid,” added The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress.

Henson elaborated on how her pay check for a movie or show began to reduce after taxes are taken out and all of the members of her team get their salaries.



“Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Your team is getting 30% of whatever you gross. Now do the math,” remarked the 53-year-old.

Henson pointed out, “I’m only human and it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did.”

“And I’m just tired. It wears on you, you know, 'cause what does that mean? What does that tell me?” she mentioned.

Henson added, “They play in your face. And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear and just keep going. Enough is enough.”