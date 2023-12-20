Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre makes provocative statement

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre shares new statement

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault and settled for a huge amount, has made a comeback to social media with a statement about paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

Giuffre turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Merry early Christmas-Dozens of Jeffrey Epstein associates, victims likely to publicly ID'd in court docs in coming weeks- thank you and many blessings for Judge Preska. A truth seeker & justice maker."

She added in another post: "There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This wouldn't be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska".

It comes after a federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.



40-year-old Giuffre was one of the 'sex slave' victims of Epstein's trafficking ring. She sued the Duke of York for battery and infliction of emotional distress, claiming the royals sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old, in 2001.



The case was settled in February 2022 for a reported £10 million. Prince Andrew has always denied her claims and any wrongdoing.



Epstein, who died in a federal lockup in Manhattan in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

