Queen Camilla pays tribute to Paul O'Grady in special radio show

Queen Camilla had a special bond with Paul O'Grady

On Christmas Day, Queen Camilla is set to honour the late TV presenter Paul O'Grady in a radio show.

The 76-year-old royal, who shared a close friendship with the deceased presenter, will express how much she misses him and describe him as a 'welcome guest at any event.'

Alongside other family members and celebrities, Queen Camilla will participate in a special Christmas show on Boom Radio dedicated to paying tribute to Paul O'Grady. The show will feature the late comedian's favourite music.

Paul O'Grady, who passed away suddenly in March 2023, was renowned for his annual Christmas Day show, which he hosted for 14 years.

Between 12-2 pm on Christmas Day, Boom Radio, catering to Baby Boomers, will air "Paul O'Grady The Musical Celebration." The show, hosted by Paul's friend Julian Clary and producer Malcolm Prince, will showcase the late entertainer's beloved singers and artists, along with tributes from those who knew him well.

The musical celebration will also include exclusive tributes from Paul's daughter Sharon Mousley, comedian Dawn French, actress Amanda Mealing, and a letter written by Queen Camilla.

Paul O'Grady, who shot to prominence in the 1990s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage, was 67. Camilla had a special bond with the actor.

King Charles III's wife worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.