Melissa Gilbert speaks out after Timothy Busfield's police surrender in abuse case

Melissa Gilbert has come out in support of her husband, Timothy Busfield, after two children accused him of sex abuse.

On Tuesday, the West Wing actor surrendered to law enforcement four days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. For those unversed, Timothy is accused of inappropriately touching 11-year-old twin boys on the set of the TV show, The Cleaning Lady, in 2022.

However, the 68-year-old actor denied the claims while speaking to TMZ on January 13.

Now, Melissa's representative, Ame Van Iden, has released a statement on her behalf, saying she "stands with and supports him."

"Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time," the statement began. "Any purported 'statements' circulating online — including AI-generated deepfakes of her 'breaking her silence' — should not be treated as coming from her."

"She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds," the statement continued.

"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected," added Melissa's rep.