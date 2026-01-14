Teyana Taylor shares valuable lesson she learned from Iman Shumpert split

Teyana Taylor has shared the valuable lesson she learned from her divorce to NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The One Battle After Another actress opened up about her split from Iman on Tuesday while chatting with Vanity Fair.

“Divorce, to me, is you’re grieving the death of a living being,” said Teyana. “I think once children are involved, you understand the importance of really still having to show up for each other."

"At least for the next 18 years, and being the best co-parents that we can be," she added.

Despite that, the 35-year-old actress told the publication that she doesn't "want people to start feeling scared of marriage, because marriage is a beautiful thing."

“One thing I don’t do is rewrite history," added Teyana. “When I love, my love is real. So whatever you’ve seen was a real display of love until there was no more. And that’s okay.”

For those unversed, Teyana called it quits with Iman in 2023 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters - Iman, 10, and Rue, 5.

On the professional front, Teyana is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Rip. The crime thriller will premiere on Netflix on January 16.