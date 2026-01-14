Jackson Browne's son Ethan's official cause of death laid bare

Jackson Browne's son Ethan Browne's cause of death has been disclosed.

As per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the actor died from the "effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine."

For those unversed, Ethan was found dead in his home on November 25, 2025. He was 52.

Jackson confirmed the death of his eldest child on Nov. 26 by sharing an emotional statement on social media.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the 77-year-old singer and political activist penned on Facebook at that time.

“We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jackson welcomed Ethan with Phyllis Major in 1973. The Fishin' in the Dark crooner's marriage ended to Phyllis in 1976 when she tragically died by suicide.

At that time, Ethan was just 3 years old.

In 2021, in an interview with Route Magazine, Jackson remembered his wife, saying his son became his “main focus” afterward.

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father,” said the singer. “And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that. “