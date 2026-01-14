Gisele Bundchen shares glimpse of everyday life in reflective new post

Gisele Bundchen is expressing gratitude for her family and health.

The Brazilian model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a heartwarming note as she looks forward to a peace-filled year ahead.

Sharing rare snaps of her husband husband Joaquim Valente, their baby, she penned, "As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family."

She went on to address her 23 million followers, writing, "May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures."

May you find the courage to honor your heart’s calling and to know and love yourself more deeply."

The mom-of-three added, "Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here’s to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love."

In the latest photos Bundchen gave an insight into her routine life with her twin sister Patricia and father Valdir's special appearance.

For those unversed, the supermodel tied the knot with Valentine back on December 3, 10 months after welcoming their son.

She recently told ET that her wedding ceremony was "simple and beautiful."

Bundchen is also mom to two kids, daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.