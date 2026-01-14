Ben Affleck, Matt Damon joke about each other's messiest habit

Despite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's infamous decades-long friendship, there are still things they do not like about each other.

The pair made a recent appearance on the Today's show for the promotion of their new film, The Rip.

During the conversation, Matt and Ben opened up about their "least favorite" habits about each other.

"Um, [he's] not great at cleaning up around the house," Ben told journalist Craig Melvin of Matt.

Matt responded, "Hey! [That was] when I was younger."

Ben continued, "Well, that's all I have to go by."

"I mean, we could ask your wife and see if it's gotten better," he said jokingly.

In return, Damon revealed that Ben's not-so-good habit is being late.

"We got here this morning and Ben was three minutes early. He got here before me and that's the first time in 45 years he has not been late," Matt noted.

Ben quipped, "Oh my god, that's a complete myth. I work hard. I'm doing other stuff."

They recently revealed in a video interview, sharing "key to making a friendship last for more than 40 years."

"We were both obsessed with [making movies and acting] from an early age which definitely kind of linked us up,” Matt said at the time.