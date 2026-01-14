Matthew McConaughey calls perfect marriage 'humanly impractical'

Matthew McConaughey said marriage is not a bed of roses all the time, in fact it is "humanly impractical" for a couple to remain in the honeymoon phase.

In a recent chat with Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, the 56-year-old actor opened up about his married life with wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

Matthew, who tied the knot with Camila in 2012 after six years of relationship noted it is "unfair" to seek "perfection" in marriage.

"That's a tough nut to handle when you project that on someone," the actor said of a marriage. "Neither one of you can live up to it."

"And this is not a popular statement with my wife, but—maybe I'm too practical about love, maybe I'm not romantic enough about it—I don't see how the honeymoon period lasts forever."

Matthew suggested that marriage should be like a "30-watt bulb," which is "not as bright, but it'll last longer and it's more realistic for you and her."

"It's more human and it's still lovely," he added. "You vow to love each other in say, a marriage for instance—and it's through sickness and health until death .My love's not in question, that doesn't mean it doesn't take maintenance."

It is pertinent to mention that Matthew and Camila share three kids, Levi, Vida, and Livingston.