Evan Peters reveals what brought him back to 'American Horror Story'

Evan Peters is all set to reunite with Ryan Murphy for the forthcoming beloved horror series, American Horror Story.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, the 38-year-old actor has finally revealed what brought him back to the anthology series.

“First of all, it’s working with Ryan [Murphy] again, but second of all, he’s assembled the cast from all the different seasons,” said Evan.

“It’s sort of an alumni, and we’re all getting back together to do this greatest-hits season. So we’ll see what he writes and what it brings. But just the chance to be able to work with Sarah [Paulson], Jessica, Kathy [Bates], Angela [Bassett] again and everybody involved," continued the Monster star.



Evan, who has appeared in nine seasons of the anthology series, added that "I’m interested to see what the scenes are and how it all plays out."

When he asked if he was surprised to learn that Jessica was returning, Evan replied, “Yes! Yeah."

"Ryan knows how to have those dinners. He will get you in a second. I was definitely shocked, but thrilled, honestly," the actor said.

For those unversed, the filming for season 13 is expected to begin early next month.