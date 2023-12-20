Ally Brooke announces engagement to longtime beau Will Bracey

Ally Brooke and Will Bracey engaged & plan to tie the knot this year?

Ally Brooke got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Will Bracey, on Monday, December. 18.

Minutes after the music industry executive proposed, the Fifth Harmony alum gushed about the “best day of her life,” expressing: “It’s wonderful, truly wonderful.”

Speaking to People, the 30-year-old pop star revealed that she “had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock.”

The duo began dating in 2016, a year after Bracey was hired as the manager for one of the girl group's tours.

Bracey spent the entire year planning the perfect proposal, choosing New York as the ideal location to go down on one knee.

Ally Brooke shows off her engagement ring with Dinah Jane via MTV Instagram Stories

He shared: “I’ve been planning it all year, and New York was always our city — it’s where we fell in love,” he explained, “And who’s not a fan of Christmastime in New York?”

The custom-made diamond ring was especially designed for the occasion by a Turkish jeweler, 'absolutely startling' Brooke when she first saw it.

“Oh my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awe-struck.”

“It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I’m just…I’m at a loss for words. I’m still in shock!” she gushed.

The bride-to-be-shared that she “knew the moment that I…truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him,” adding: “But I knew about a year in that he was the one for me.”

Bracey chimed in admitting: “She’s easy to love.”

The couple shared that they can’t wait to embark on this journey together.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one,” she sobbed.

“That is wonderful and very special to me.”