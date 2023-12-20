Sydney Sweeney reacts to ‘crazy rumours’ about fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in 2022 after dating since 2018

Sydney Sweeney got candid about her steady relationship with Jonathan Davino and the ‘crazy’ wrong information circulating about him.

The Euphoria actress, 26, got all the incorrect “facts” checked during an interview with Glamour U.K. in which she got the record straight.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “And then when you Google it, it’s all wrong information.”

The Anyone But You star then shared Davino is in fact 38 but he is not a “restaurateur.”

“I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company,” she said referencing previous reports. “He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

She went on to add that while she is quite an open person in general, there is a reason that she likes to keep her romantic life private.

“I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told the outlet.