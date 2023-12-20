Sydney Sweeney shares her views on marriage before turning 30

Sydney Sweeney reflects on marriage as well as Angus Cloud death

Sydney Sweeney gets candid about marriage and why she doesn’t want to tie the knot before turning 30.



In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the Euphoria actress, who is reportedly be engaged to her restaurateur beau Jonathan Davino, said, “I'd be crazy if I had a kid or got married before I'm 30 but when I go home all my friends or cousins are married and having kids.”

“I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I'm behind the train right now. How can I pick it up?’ So honestly, it's where I am in the world. It's crazy,” stated the 26-year-old.

The Nocturne actress explained, “I think about having four kids. I dream of teaching them how to ski when they're little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination.”

“That's something I really, really look forward to,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney spoke up about untimely passing of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud earlier this summer.

“My co-stars and I were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock. I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming and I won't see Angus on set,” disclosed the Reality star.

Sydney noted, “At least when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world.”

“It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they're still alive in so many forms,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sydney can next be seen in Anyone But You, which will release in theatres on December 22.