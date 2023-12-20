Sam Asghari debuts unrecognisable ‘revenge body’ after Britney Spears split

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were speculated to have split due to cheating and abuse

Sam Asghari is reinventing himself in pursuit of self-love after his divorce from Britney Spears.

Speaking to Page Six, the model and fitness trainer debuted his new physique after undergoing a major “transformation” since he got more time to focus on himself.

“So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds,” Asghari disclosed humbly.

The Black Monday star reflected that some phases in life make it difficult to focus on yourself and “notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does.”

Fortunately, things took a good turn recently as Asghari went through a “spiritual” and “energy” shift.

“I have more time to focus on myself. Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself,” he said, alluding to his divorce from Spears in August.

However, Asghari noted that his recent transformation wasn’t “necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing.”



Credits: Page Six

Despite his new hunky body, however, the 29-year-old said that he is not going to pursue anyone for some time.

“I’m focusing on work at the moment,” he noted, adding that, “I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon. That’s for sure.”

Asghari met the Princess of Pop in 2017 while filming for one of her music videos and got married in early 2022, only to divorce a little over a year later.

The former couple did not disclose the reasons for their breakup, but there were speculations of issues like infidelity and abuse contributing to their separation.