Logan Lerman shares sweet note with 'Percy Jackson's' cast

Count Logan Lerman among the many who are looking forward to Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the television version of best-selling author Rick Riordan's books.



During a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor—who played the series' titular hero in the movies based on the first two novels—shared a heartfelt message with Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

“The show looks amazing,” Lerman told the cast in a note read aloud by host Josh Horowitz. “I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles. You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life.”

The Hunters actor had a unique message for Scobell, who plays Percy on the show, stating: “I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in The Adam Project. I hope you like eating blue food the next few years because I think you have a hit show on your hands.”

In response to Lerman's astonishment, Scobell acknowledged that he was relieved to know that the actor who had previously portrayed Percy Jackson was rooting for him. Although the two performers aren't yet acquainted, Scobell revealed that they had conversed previously.

“I watched one of his movies, Perks of Being a Wallflower,” he said. “I really liked it. I thought it was so good, I DM’d him and told him.”

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 20. The following episodes will premiere every Wednesday until the finale on January 31, 2024.



