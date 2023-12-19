Incarcerated PTI activist Sanam Javaid to contest polls against Maryam Nawaz

PTI activist Sanam Javaid Khan (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Instagram/@sanamjavaidkhan/@maryamnawazofficial

LAHORE: Sanam Javaid Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) incarcerated activist, will be up against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the upcoming general elections slated to take place on February 8 next year.

The political activist, her father told Geo News on Tuesday, will contest the polls against the PML-N stalwart from Lahore's provincial assembly seat. He said that Sanam will submit nomination papers from Lahore's PP-150 constituency.

The young political activist is among the numerous workers and supporters of the party, founded by former prime minister Imran Khan, who was taken into custody in the wake of the May 9 riots, triggered by the former PTI chief's arrest in a graft case.

Sanam was booked in multiple cases including an attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore and torching of police vehicles in the Cantonment area during the violent protests earlier this year.

Sanam's father said the jailed activist will participate in the polls on the PTI’s ticket and added that Sanam will also submit nomination papers for the women's reserved seat.



“We are gathering documents to file her [Sanam Javaid's] nomination papers,” the father said.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Maryam has not yet announced from which constituency she will be participating in the elections.

PML-N’s parliamentary board has been holding meetings to interview candidates to award party tickets.

As per the poll schedule, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start receiving nomination papers from prospective candidates tomorrow (December 20).

The process is slated to begin after the oathtaking of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) by the electoral body as per the Elections Act 2017 today (Tuesday).