Mariah Carey sparks split rumours with Bryan Tanaka after seven years

Bryan Tanaka’s absence during Mariah Carey's tour sparked split rumours

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka appeared to haver gone their separate way after seven years of being together.

The We Belong Together musician, 54, kicked off her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November and her backup dancer beau was nowhere to be seen.

Tanaka’s absence during the tour sparked rumours that the pair may have split. Now, an insider told People Magazine that Carey, 54, is taking her annual holiday trip to Aspen, Co., without the backup dancer, 40, this year.

Carey, who’s mom to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, traditionally had Tanaka accompany them to the snowy getaway.

This is the first time Tanaka did not join the family since they started dating in 2016.

The couple was last publicly seen spending time together back in March when the hitmaker celebrated her birthday, which she prefers to refer to as her “anniversary.”

Carey further fuelled speculation when she told People Magazine earlier this month that she had a tough year.

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest,” the Obsessed songstress said.

“I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”