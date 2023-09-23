Nick Cannon reveals ex Mariah Carey 'found' him after he 'passed out'

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married for eight years befire calling it quits in 2016

Nick Cannon revealed his ex-wife Mariah Carey almost saved his life one.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Diary of A CEO, the Masked Singer host opened up about his unbirdled adoration for Carey, years after the couple's separation.

He also recalled an instance when he was discovered unconscious by the Touch My Body singer while he was out jogging Aspen, Colorado.

“Mariah came in and found me,” shared Cannon. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, 'He probably has altitude sickness.'"

The incident was followed by the television personality's diagnosis with lupus.

“I think that’s what you do when you find a help-mate,” he continued. “When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with.

"I went hard for her, and I’d still go hard for her. I’d lay down my life for her, even today,” the multi-hyphenate star added.

Cannon and Carey were first linked together in 2008 after meeting on the set of her music vido for Bye Bye, and married the same year.

The pair went on to welcome twins, Monroe and Moroccan in 2011.

The twosome eventually finalized their divorce in 2016.